Kupferpreis
|
21.10.2024 17:58:00
Taseko’s Florence copper project almost 40% complete
Canada’s Taseko Mines (TSX, LON: TKO) (NYSE MKT: TGB) announced on Monday that construction at its Florence copper project in Arizona is almost 40% complete, on track for first production by the fourth quarter of 2025.Since construction began earlier this year, nearly 300,000 work hours have been logged without any reported injuries or environmental incidents, Taseko said. Currently, 280 workers are on-site, and all project activities are proceeding as scheduled, it noted.Taseko’s focus has been on earthworks, concrete pouring, and wellfield drilling, achieving new milestones, such as the installation of structural steel and process equipment.“With approximately 75% of total construction costs now committed, we expect total costs to be within 10-15% of the original $232 million estimate,” president and chief executive Stuart McDonald said in the update.Getting to this point hasn’t been easy. Taseko faced initial opposition and legal challenges over fears of the mine’s environmental impact.The US Environmental Protection Agency cleared the way in November last year, issuing the final permit required to begin construction at Florence.Shortly after, Taseko secured additional fundings totalling $100 million for the proposed copper mine, supplementing the previous financings from its partner Mitsui as well as Bank of America.Taken from Taseko’s presentation, Oct. 2024.When fully operational, the mine will have an annual capacity of 85 million pounds of LME Grade A copper and a mine life of 22 years.The operation is projected to boost Taseko’s copper production by 120%, based on a 2024 guidance of 110 million-115 million pounds of the metal.The Vancouver-based miner’s portfolio also includes the Gibraltar mine in south-central British Columbia, and the New Prosperity copper-gold project, which is located near Williams Lake, also in B.C.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 363,85
|-126,55
|-1,33
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Blick: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Mittwoch Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich mit negativer Tendenz. Die US-Börsen schlossen zur Wochenmitte im Minus. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Mittwoch keine einheitliche Richtung.