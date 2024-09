The Fed Just Lowered Interest Rates. This Oil Stock Is a Buy Now.

On Sept. 18, the Federal Reserve lowered the target range for the federal funds rate by a half-percentage point, marking the first rate cut in more than four years.Lower interest rates can spur capital investment, lower the unemployment rate, and help accelerate economic growth. However, rate cuts have been followed by mixed results in the stock market -- with gains generally occurring when recessions are avoided.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool