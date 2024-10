The Silver Lining in Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Comes at a Steep Cost

In August, more than 51 million retired-worker beneficiaries took home a Social Security check that averaged $1,920.48. While this might not sound like a lot of money, it's been game-changing for more retirees than you might realize.Based on an analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 22.7 million people were pulled above the federal poverty line in 2022 because of their Social Security income, including 16.5 million adults aged 65 and over.Furthermore, Gallup has been surveying retirees annually since 2002 to gauge their reliance on their Social Security benefits. Between 80% and 90% of respondents, including 88% in the 2024 survey, consistently stated that their monthly check is needed to make ends meet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool