10.06.2024 11:15:00

This Coffee Stock Has Quietly Doubled in Just the Last 8 Months, and It Isn't Dutch Bros or Starbucks

With only a garage and a one-pound roaster, three friends founded Black Rifle Coffee (NYSE: BRCC) in 2014. It started as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) coffee company with a strongly patriotic brand identity. And from those humble beginnings, things have really taken off. The company, which generated nearly $400 million in revenue last year, expects to generate at least $430 million this year.While the business has been successful (going from nothing to $400 million in 10 years is impressive), Black Rifle Coffee's reception on the stock market has been another story. Shares started off at $10 in 2021 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). And on Feb. 7, 2022 -- the day the SPAC completed its merger with Black Rifle Coffee -- the stock closed above $16. But after climbing for much of March to a peak above $30 in early April, the shares consistently tumbled lower, dropping to below $3 per share late last year.Now, however, it appears that Black Rifle Coffee stock is finally back on track. From that low, it has risen by more than 100% over the last eight months to around $6 a share. That's a far better return over that time  than the S&P 500 or larger coffee companies Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) have delivered.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Kaffeepreis 2,24 -0,01 -0,49

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Europawahl und US-Leitzinsentscheid belasten: ATX mit käftigen Verlusten -- DAX präsentiert sich schwächer -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die Börse in Japan zieht am Montag an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen