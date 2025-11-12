|
12.11.2025 23:56:14
This Crypto Allows You To Invest in Gold
As of October 31, popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTCUSD) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have experienced significant price drops throughout the month, which could spook investors more than Halloween itself. However, there's one crypto that has been on a tear for the month, reaching all-time highs nearly every day. It's a stablecoin, but vastly different from the common ones.Image source: Getty Images.PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG), one of the few stablecoins backed by gold, reached an all-time high of $4,765 on October 16. This is vastly different from common stablecoins, such as Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) and USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), which are pegged to the U.S. dollar and primarily maintain a price of $1. The PAXG token was built to be worth the same amount as a London bar of gold, so it will maintain a value that's close to the price of one troy ounce of the metal. However, the crypto and the commodity will never be the same price, as the digital token is subject to transaction and network fees, as well as unique fluctuations in price and demand, which can alter the price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 236,01
|39,19
|0,93
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Shutdown beendet: ATX etwas fester -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Fernost mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag im frühen Handel mit Gewinnen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer kaum vom Fleck kommt. An Asiens Börsen geht es am Donnerstag überwiegend leicht aufwärts.