Triple Flag to acquire gold streams on Allied Gold’s Agbaou and Bonikro mines

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) announced that will acquire 3% gold streams on each of the Agbaou and Bonikro mines operated by Allied Gold Corp. for total cash consideration of $53 million."The acquisition of new 3% gold streams on each of the Agbaou and Bonikro mines adds immediate cash flow to Triple Flag from two producing assets, with an operator that has already created significant value at these operations from exploration investments," said Shaun Usmar, Triple Flag CEO. The Agbaou and Bonikro mines are located in Côte d'Ivoire within the Birimian Greenstone Belt,approximately 20 kilometers apart, and operated as a single complex. On a combined basis, Allied is targeting a production rate of 180 to 200 thousand ounces per annum and a greater than 10-year mine life from the complex. Allied's production guidance for 2024 is 85 to 95 thousand ounces of gold.In addition, Triple Flag said is on track to achieve sales guidance of 105,000 to 115,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2024, following record performance in the first half of this year. The miner also announced the promotion of Eban Bari to Chief Financial Officer and James Dendle to Chief Operating Officer, effective upon Sheldon Vanderkooy assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer and Director in the fourth quarter of 2024.