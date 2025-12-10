10.12.2025 16:43:34

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decrease More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. decreased by more than expected in the week ended December 5th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels last week after inching up by 0.6 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to shrink by 1.2 million barrels.

At 425.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the report said gasoline inventories jumped by 6.4 million barrels last week but remain about 1 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also increased by 2.5 million barrels last week but are about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:59 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: ATX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt begaben sich am Donnerstag auf grünes Terrain. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag auf unterschiedlichen Seiten. In Fernost tendierten die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zu Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen