U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decrease Slightly More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by slightly more than expected in the week ended June 14th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories decreased by 2.5 million barrels last week after jumping by 3.7 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to fall by 2.0 million barrels.

At 457.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA added.

The report said gasoline inventories also declined by 2.3 million barrels last week and are about 1 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also slid by 1.7 million barrels last week and are about 8 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.