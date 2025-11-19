19.11.2025 16:44:16

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Pull Back More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. pulled back by more than expected in the week ended November 14th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories slid by 3.4 million barrels last week after surging by 6.4 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by 1.9 million barrels.

At 424.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the report said gasoline inventories increased by 2.3 million barrels last week but remain about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also crept up by 0.2 million barrels last week but remain about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:11 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll und NVIDIA-Zahlen im Blick: ATX steigt kräftig -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert ebenso fester. Die Wall Street verbucht teils deutliche Gewinne. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen