05.11.2025 16:35:13

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rebound Much More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - After reporting a steep drop by U.S. crude oil inventories in the previous week, the Energy Information Administration released a report on Wednesday showing crude oil inventories rebounded by much more than expected in the week ended October 31st.

The EIA said crude oil inventories jumped by 5.2 million barrels last week after plunging by 6.9 million barrels in the previous week.

At 421.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the report said gasoline inventories tumbled by 4.7 million barrels last week and are about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also edged down by 0.6 million barrels last week and are about 9 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker -- ATX beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch schwächer zu. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine Verluste abschütteln. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen