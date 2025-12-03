03.12.2025 17:24:57

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Edge Higher

(RTTNews) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the week ended November 28th, the Energy Information Administration revealed in a report released on Wednesday.

The EIA said crude oil inventories rose by 0.6 million barrels last week after climbing by 2.8 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories due to decrease by 1.9 million barrels.

At 427.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The report also said gasoline inventories jumped by 4.5 million barrels last week but remain about 2 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also increased by 2.1 million barrels last week but remain about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

