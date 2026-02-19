19.02.2026 18:05:29

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Pull Back Sharply

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Thursday unexpectedly showed a sharp pullback by crude oil inventories in the U.S. in the week ended February 13th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories tumbled by 9.0 million barrels last week after surging by 8.5 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to increase by 2.1 million barrels.

At 419.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

The report said gasoline inventories also decreased by 3.2 million barrels last week but remain about 3 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also fell by 4.6 million barrels last week and are about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

