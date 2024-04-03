03.04.2024 16:45:31

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Show Another Jump

(RTTNews) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly saw another significant increase in the week ended March 29th, according to a report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

The EIA said crude oil inventories shot up by 3.2 million barrels last week, matching the surge seen in the previous week. The continued increase surprised economists, who had expected crude oil inventories to fall by 1.5 million barrels.

At 451.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 2 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the report said gasoline inventories tumbled by 4.3 million barrels last week and are about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also fell by 1.3 million barrels and are about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen nach Fed-Schock tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag in Grün. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Abschläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen