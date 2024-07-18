Kupferpreis
|
18.07.2024 16:13:15
UK-listed Spac aims to roll up copper miners in Africa, S. America
A MINING group led by a former executive at Russia’s largest aluminium company is seeking to buy copper miners in Africa and South America, said the Financial Times.According to the newspaper ACG – a London-listed special purpose company run by Artem Volynets – has targeted copper production of 200,000 to 300,000 tons by 2027. Volynets used to be chief of EN+ and head of strategy at Russia’s Rusal.ACG has agreed an inaugural $290m deal for a Turkish mine described by Volynets as “the starter asset”. He told the Financial Times: “It’s deal number one and soon to be followed by others”.The Gediktepe gold and silver mine in western Turkey is fully funded from Lidya, a subsidiary of Istanbul-based Calik Holding. Calik is a conglomerate that began in textiles and is a big supplier to clothing retailer Zara, said the newspaper.About $220m in debt and equity has been secured from Luxembourg-based trader Traxys, an unnamed mining private equity fund, ACG’s co-sponsors, and an unnamed European family office. The company said that it was considering a further equity placement to fund more acquisitions, advised by investment bank Stifel.Copper is vital for renewables, electric cars and artificial intelligence, with analysts forecasting a supply and demand imbalance of about five million tons by 2030, said the Financial Times.The post UK-listed Spac aims to roll up copper miners in Africa, S. America appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 213,35
|-127,85
|-1,37
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.