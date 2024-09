Uranium Stocks Jumped This Week on AI News

This week, nuclear energy stocks became a hot topic in the news as political forces pushed to expand nuclear production and tech companies indicated their willingness to be buyers.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT: UEC) jumped as much as 26.1%, Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) rose 11.1%, American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) rose 23.5%, and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) was the huge winner by climbing 44.1% this week. The stocks are trading up 20%, 8.5%, 19.3%, and 37.1% respectively at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool