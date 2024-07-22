Kupferpreis
22.07.2024 20:18:29
Vale to open new copper-nickel mine in Ontario
Vale Base Metals is set to open a new open pit mine at the historic Stobie mine site in Sudbury, Ontario. This project is expected to cost C$205 million ($149m) over the next four years.The new Stobie mine will produce nickel and copper, with an initial production target of 300,000 tonnes nickel and copper this year, ramping up to 1.5 million tonnes annually by 2025, continuing until 2027 or 2028. The project will also yield valuable by-products such as cobalt and precious metals.Gord Gilpin, director of Ontario operations for Vale Base Metals, highlighted the significance of this venture. “This is a C$205 million project that marks a new era of cooperation and partnership.”He also emphasized the involvement of local contractors including Indigenous businesses Z’Gamok Construction and Aki-Eh Dibinwewziwin, as well as the United Steelworkers union. “This project is not just about mining; it’s about creating sustainable and inclusive growth,” Gilpin added. The Stobie mine will be managed by mining contractor Thiess and will employ members of USW Local 6500.“We will have approximately 62 to 80 new members during the lifetime of this project, with existing employees handling maintenance,” said a union spokesperson. Jobs will include roles such as excavator operators, dozer operators, haulage truck drivers and maintenance workers.Vale sees this project as more than just a mining endeavour. “This is the beginning of a legacy of collaboration, respect, and mutual benefit,” said Gilpin. He believes that the success of the Stobie project could be replicated at other sites, contributing to the overall growth strategy for Vale in the next decade.Work has already begun at the Stobie site, and Gilpin anticipates that full-scale mining production is expected to start soon.The Stobie pit is the first phase of Vale’s C$945 million plans to revitalize the copper complex in Sudbury.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
