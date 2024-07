Video: Abra Silver focuses on Jack find in Argentina

Abra Silver (TSXV: ABRA; US-OTC: ABBRF) is drilling to expand its Diablillos project in Argentina with a focus on the high-grade Jack deposit, CEO John Miniotis says in an interview.The project has a measured and indicated resource of 53.3 million tonnes grading 87 grams silver and 0.79 gram gold per tonne for more than 258 million oz. of silver. Recent results showed silver grades higher than 200 grams per tonne silver, the CEO said.“We’re really focused on drilling that new high-grade Jack discovery,” Miniotis said during the Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Fla. this month. “It’s still open, so we’re drilling around there, looking to continue growing the resource.”The company is financed for a 20,000-metre drill program to enhance the Jack deposit’s value. Permitting is also on track, with an environmental impact assessment expected to be submitted soon and approved by the end of next year.Watch the full interview with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby: Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com