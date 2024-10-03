Goldpreis
|
03.10.2024 20:34:10
Video: Liberty Gold expects imminent PFS for Idaho Black Pine gold project to boost ounces
Liberty Gold (TSX: LGD ) plans to release a pre-feasibility study for its Black Pine gold project in southern Idaho in weeks, president and chief operating officer Jon Gilligan said in an interview.The project holds 3 million oz. contained metal, according to a February resource update, and could hold as much as 5 million oz. gold, Gilligan said during the Gold Forum Americas in Colorado Springs, Col. The company skipped a preliminary economic assessment after a major discovery at the Rangefront deposit two years ago added a million ounces.“We’re an explorer rapidly becoming a developer,” Gilligan said. “Our goal now is to take this forward, build the mine, and become a producer. It’s an exciting time for Liberty Gold as we move up the value curve.”Meanwhile, 20,000 metres of exploration drilling continues with results expected by year-end. Liberty also made waves at its Gold Strike project in Utah, where a recent antimony discovery could open new opportunities. With the United States classifying antimony as a critical mineral, Gilligan says Liberty may benefit from government support and growing demand.Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
