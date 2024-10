Video: Liberty Gold expects imminent PFS for Idaho Black Pine gold project to boost ounces

Liberty Gold (TSX: LGD ) plans to release a pre-feasibility study for its Black Pine gold project in southern Idaho in weeks, president and chief operating officer Jon Gilligan said in an interview.The project holds 3 million oz. contained metal, according to a February resource update, and could hold as much as 5 million oz. gold, Gilligan said during the Gold Forum Americas in Colorado Springs, Col. The company skipped a preliminary economic assessment after a major discovery at the Rangefront deposit two years ago added a million ounces.“We’re an explorer rapidly becoming a developer,” Gilligan said. “Our goal now is to take this forward, build the mine, and become a producer. It’s an exciting time for Liberty Gold as we move up the value curve.”Meanwhile, 20,000 metres of exploration drilling continues with results expected by year-end. Liberty also made waves at its Gold Strike project in Utah, where a recent antimony discovery could open new opportunities. With the United States classifying antimony as a critical mineral, Gilligan says Liberty may benefit from government support and growing demand.Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com