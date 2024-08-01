Video: Tough markets leading some juniors to pad project potential, Doug Silver warns

Silberpreis
The quality of disclosures in junior mining – a sector that in the past was rife with shady stock promoters – has improved over the past four decades, says Douglas Silver. However, Silver, a founder of the Denver Gold Forum and expert on mineral economics, warns that some companies still use deceptive tactics to exaggerate their project’s potential.“Some of the most common errors are people using too many superlatives,” Silver said at the Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida. “These aren’t just innocent errors; they can distort the truth and lead investors down the wrong path.”Silver noted that as funding has shifted towards bigger mining companies, smaller firms may feel pressured to resort to questionable tactics to stand out.Watch the full interview with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby:Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
