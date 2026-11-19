Developer Vizsla Silver (TSX, NYSE American: VZLA) has pushed back its target for first production at the Panuco project in Mexico by a year as it prepares for a phased return to the site following the abduction and killing of 10 workers in Sinaloa. The stock dropped.



Vancouver-based Vizsla now targets first silver in the second half of 2028, according to a statement Thursday. Engineering is about halfway complete and about 85% of the planned processing plant equipment has been ordered. Permitting, site readiness and construction timing figured in the revised schedule.



“We stand by the families of our colleagues and share their grief in this profound loss, as well as their need for answers,” CEO Michael Konnert said in the release.

Vizsla shares dropped 5.2% to $4.04 Thursday morning in Toronto, just above their 52-week low of $4.03. That values the company at about $1.4 billion (US$999 million).

Community foundation

Gunmen abducted the Vizsla workers in the municipality of Concordia on Jan. 23. The remains of the last missing worker were identified in July, Mexican newspaper El Independiente reported.

Vizsla has committed US$5 million to a foundation for communities in Sinaloa and plans to contribute a share of future profits. The foundation would supplement the company’s direct assistance to affected families.





Mexican federal authorities announced arrests in connection with the case in September. In October, Mexico’s defence ministry reported further arrests and said it had linked those detained to the abductions and killings. Vizsla says it continues to assist the investigation.

Two mines

Silver and gold mining in the Panuco-Copala district dates back centuries. Vizsla began exploring there in 2019 and moved to consolidate ownership of the district in 2021 by exercising two options. Its current mine plan calls for two underground mines, Copala and Napoleon, feeding a single plant.



Security concerns had already interrupted work at Panuco. Vizsla paused fieldwork in April 2025 and resumed it the following month.

After the January abductions, the company again suspended some work at and near the site while engineering continued remotely. Vizsla says it’s working with Mexican federal authorities and security advisers on a phased return.

Approvals needed

Panuco still needs key federal approvals. Vizsla submitted its environmental impact assessment in February 2025 and said in its annual filing that Mexico’s environment ministry had asked for more information. A land-use change authorization is also required before construction.



Vizsla has yet to make a production decision. Its November 2025 feasibility study put initial capital at $238.7 million and projected payable output of 94.7 million oz. of silver and 776,000 oz. of gold over 9.4 years. The study’s estimates don’t reflect the revised schedule, potential cost increases or financing costs.

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