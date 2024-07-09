Silberpreis
Vizsla Silver confirms continuity of rich deposits at Panuco project in Mexico
Vizsla Silver (TSXV: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA) has new findings from recent drilling at its Panuco silver-gold project in Mexico, specifically focusing on the Copala area. The results highlight significant high-grade intercepts that underscore strong mineral continuity in the region.Key highlights (all true widths) from the latest drilling include:Hole CS-24-366: 2,398 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 7 metres, including 5,385 g/t AgEq over 0.6 metre and 4,457 g/t AgEq over 1.3 metres;Hole CS-24-359: 1,027 g/t AgEq over 7.8 metres, including 6,343 g/t AgEq over 0.86 metre and 1,749 g/t AgEq over 0.5 metre;Hole CS-24-361: 2,023 g/t AgEq over 3.5 metres, including 6,331 g/t AgEq over 0.4 metre;Hole CS-24-363: 2,193 g/t AgEq over 2.68 metres, including 4,787 g/t AgEq over 0.8 metre.“Ongoing infill drilling at Copala, where initial mining will likely take place, continues to demonstrate exceptional mineral continuity,” said Vizsla Silver’s CEO Michael Konnert.“Tight-spaced drilling along Copala Main and its hanging-wall splay structures has now expanded the high-grade footprint closer to surface, potentially reducing the overall development required to access the mineralization.”“The more we drill on the property, the more confidence we have that Panuco will be a high-margin, low-capex project,” he added.The Copala resource area currently hosts indicated resources of 83.3 million oz. silver equivalent at 573 g/t AgEq and inferred resources of 48.3 million oz silver equivalent at 476 g/t AgEq. The company’s strategy includes converting more resources into higher confidence categories to enhance the overall grade profile at Panuco.Vizsla Silver anticipates releasing its first preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Panuco project early in the third quarter of 2024.The Panuco project spans approximately 179.6 square kilometres. Over 368,000 metres of drilling has been completed to date, resulting in the discovery of numerous high-grade veins.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
