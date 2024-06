Why Marathon Oil Jumped Over 10% This Week

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) rallied 10.4% through Thursday trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The rally was due to the merger agreement that was struck on Wednesday with oil and gas giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), which agreed to acquire Marathon for an enterprise value of $22.5 billion. Marathon shareholders will receive 0.255 shares of ConocoPhillips per Marathon share, amounting to a 16% premium, given the two companies' share prices before the announcement. But as ConocoPhillips' stock fell a bit in the aftermath of the news, Marathon ended the week slightly lower than the premium as it will soon be combined with Conoco.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel