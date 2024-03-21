Australia Adds 116,500 Jobs In February

(RTTNews) - Australia's unemployment rate came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - well beneath forecasts for 4.0 percent and down from 4.1 percent in January.

The Australian economy added 116,500 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for an increase of 39,700 jobs following the addition of 500 jobs in the previous month.

Full-time jobs saw an increase of 78,200 after adding 11,100 a month earlier.

The participation rate fell to 66.7 percent, shy of expectations for 66.8 percent - which would have been unchanged.