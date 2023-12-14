Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
14.12.2023 02:10:04
Australia Adds 61,500 Jobs In November
(RTTNews) - Australia gained 61,500 jobs in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - for a total of 14,257,00.
That blew away expectations for an increase of 11,000 jobs following the addition of 55,000 jobs in October.
Full-time employment increased by 57,000 to 9,905,900, while part-time employment increased by 4,500 to 4,351,600.
The jobless rate ticked up to a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent versus expectations for 3.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month following an upward revision from 3.7 percent.
The participation rate improved to 67.2 percent, beating expectations for 66.9 percent and up from 67.0 percent in October.
