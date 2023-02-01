Australia Building Approval Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release December data for building approvals, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to rise 1.0 percent on month after sinking 9.0 percent in November.

Japan will provide January numbers for monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 3.2 percent on year following the 6.1 percent decline in the previous month.

South Korea will see January figures for consumer prices, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly increase and the 5.0 percent yearly gain in December.