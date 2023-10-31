Australia Building Approval Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release September figures for building approvals, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are called flat on month after jumping 7.0 percent in August.

South Korea will provide October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 4.3 percent on year after tumbling 16.5 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 5.5 percent after slipping 4.4 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $2.0 billion following the $3.70 surplus a month earlier.

New Zealand will see Q3 data for unemployment, with the jobless rate expected to rise to 3.9 percent from 3.6 percent previously. The employment change is seen higher by 0.4 percent, easing from 1.0 percent in the three months prior.

Indonesia will release September numbers for consumer prices. Overall inflation is seen higher by 0.24 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year, accelerating from 0.19 percent on month and 2.28 percent on year in the previous month. Core CPI is seen steady at an annual 2.00 percent.

Hong Kong will provide September figures for retail sales; in August, sales were up 13.7 percent on year.

Finally, several of the regional nations will see October results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).