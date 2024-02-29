Australia Capex Jumps 0.8% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The total value of new capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$40.061 billion.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in the previous three months (originally 0.6 percent).

Capex for buildings and structures rose 1.5 percent on quarter to A$21.712 billion and capex for equipment, plants and machinery eased 0.1 percent at A$18.349 billion.

On a yearly basis, overall capex was up 7.9 percent.