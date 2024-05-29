29.05.2024 03:48:29

Australia Construction Work Slumps 2.9% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The value of total construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$64.032 billion.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 0.7 percent gain in the three months prior.

Individually, building work was down 3.7 percent on quarter, while residential work fell 1.2 percent, non-residential work dropped 7.0 percent and engineering work sank 2.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, overall construction work was up 1.8 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: ATX und DAX in Rot erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt dürften mit Abgaben in den Donnerstag starten. An den Börsen Asiens geht es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen