Australia Consumer Confidence Index Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday see February results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In January, the index lost 2.0 percent to a score of 102.2.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

Japan will release January numbers for machine tool orders; in December, orders surged 40.5 percent on year.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX klettern kräftig nach oben -- Käufer an Asiens Börsen letztlich in der Überzahl
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte sehr stark. An den größten Fernost-Börsen dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.

