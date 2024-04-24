24.04.2024 03:48:19

Australia Consumer Prices Jump 1.0% In Q1

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent and accelerated from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.

The most significant price rises this quarter were rents (+2.1 percent), secondary education (+6.1 percent), tertiary education (+6.5 percent) and medical and hospital services (+2.3 percent).

On a yearly basis, inflation climbed 3.6 percent - again topping forecasts for 3.4 percent but slowing from 4.1 percent in the previous three months.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt minimal tiefer -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten
Die Börsen in Fernost finden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte moderat im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel gegen Nachmittag zurück und schloss tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen