Australia Consumer Prices Rise 1.0% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Australia were up 1.0 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - unchanged and in line with expectations.

On a yearly basis, inflation rose 3.8 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 3.6 percent in the three months prior.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean was up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.9 percent on year, while the weighted median added 0.8 percent on quarter and 4.1 percent on year.