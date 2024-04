Australia February Trade Surplus A$7.280 Billion

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$7.280 billion in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That missed forecasts for a surplus of A$10.500 billion following the downwardly revised A$10.058 billion surplus in January (originally A$11.027 billion).

Exports sank A$1.041 billion or 2.2 percent on month after rising a downwardly revised 1.5 percent in the previous month (originally 1.6 percent), driven by metal ores and minerals.

Imports climbed A$1.736 million or 4.8 percent after gaining 1.3 percent a month earlier, driven by processed industrial supplies.