Australia Has A$10.959 Billion Trade Surplus In December

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$10.959 billion in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$10.510 billion following the upwardly revised A$11.764 billion surplus in November (originally A$11.437 billion).

Exports were up A$847 million or 1.8 percent on month to A$47.125 billion after rising 1.7 percent in the previous month.

Individually, exports of general merchandise added 0.8 percent, rural and non-rural goods both were up 0.5 percent and non-monetary cold surged 20.2 percent.

Imports climbed A$1.652 billion or 4.8 percent on month to A$36,165 billion a month earlier.