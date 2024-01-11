Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
11.01.2024 01:47:25
Australia Has A$11.437 Billion Trade Surplus
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$11.437 billion in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$7.50 billion following the upwardly revised A$7.660 billion surplus in October (originally A$7.129 billion).
Exports rose 1.7 percent on month to A$46.314 billion, while imports slumped 7.9 percent to A$34.877 billion.
Exports of rural goods rose 0.3 percent on month, while non-rural goods gained 2.4 percent. Non-monetary gold slumped 4.4 percent to A$2.431 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- ATX schließlich schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.