Australia Has A$11.437 Billion Trade Surplus

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$11.437 billion in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$7.50 billion following the upwardly revised A$7.660 billion surplus in October (originally A$7.129 billion).

Exports rose 1.7 percent on month to A$46.314 billion, while imports slumped 7.9 percent to A$34.877 billion.

Exports of rural goods rose 0.3 percent on month, while non-rural goods gained 2.4 percent. Non-monetary gold slumped 4.4 percent to A$2.431 billion.