Australia Has A$7.129 Billion Trade Surplus In October

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$7.129 billion in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for A$7.5 billion but still up from the downwardly revised A$6.184 billion surplus in September (originally A$6.786 billion).

Exports rose 0.4 percent on month to A$45.548 billion, while imports slumped 1.9 percent to A$38.419 billion.

Export of non-rural goods rose A$159 million (0.4 percent), driven by metal ores and minerals, up A$362 million (2.3 percent).

Export of rural goods fell A$113 million (1.8 percent).