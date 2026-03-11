Australia Inflation Forecast On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday see the March inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, the forecast pegged inflation at an annual 5.0 percent.

New Zealand will release Q4 data for manufacturing sales; in the three months prior, sales were up 1.1 percent on quarter.

Thailand is scheduled to see February results for its consumer confidence index; in January, the index score was 52.8.