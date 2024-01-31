Australia Inflation Rises 4.1% On Year In Q4

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Australia were up 4.1 percent on year on year in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 4.3 percent and down from 5.4 percent in the previous three month.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, inflation rose 0.6 percent - again missing forecasts for 0.8 percent and down from 1.2 percent in the three months prior.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean was up 0.8 percent on quarter and 4.2 percent on year, while the weighted mean rose 0.9 percent on quarter and 4.4 percent on year.