Australia January Trade Surplus A$11.027 Billion

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$11.027 billion in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for a surplus of A$11.420 billion following the downwardly revised A$10.743 billion surplus in December (originally A$10.959 billion).

Exports were up 1.6 percent on month to A$47.511 billion after gaining a downwardly revised 1.5 percent in the previous month (originally 1.8 percent).

Imports rose 1.3 percent on month to A$36.483 billion yen, slowing from 4.8 percent a month earlier.