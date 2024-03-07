Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
07.03.2024 01:39:51
Australia January Trade Surplus A$11.027 Billion
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$11.027 billion in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That missed forecasts for a surplus of A$11.420 billion following the downwardly revised A$10.743 billion surplus in December (originally A$10.959 billion).
Exports were up 1.6 percent on month to A$47.511 billion after gaining a downwardly revised 1.5 percent in the previous month (originally 1.8 percent).
Imports rose 1.3 percent on month to A$36.483 billion yen, slowing from 4.8 percent a month earlier.
