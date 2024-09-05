05.09.2024 03:50:00

Australia July Trade Surplus A$6.009 Billion

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$6.009 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$5.050 billion and was up from the downwardly revised A$5.425 billion surplus in June (originally A$5.589 billion).

Exports were up 0.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.4 percent increase in the previous month (originally 1.7 percent).

Imports fell 0.8 percent on month after adding a downwardly revised 0.4 percent a month earlier (originally 0.5 percent).

