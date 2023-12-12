Australia NAB Business Confidence, Conditions Weaken In November

(RTTNews) - Australia business confidence as well as conditions softened in November indicating that economic growth is unlikely to improve, survey results from National Australia Bank showed on Tuesday.

The business confidence index fell to -9 in November from -3 in October. The index dropped for the second straight month and hit its lowest since 2012, excluding the pandemic period.

The business conditions indicator posted 9, down from 13 in the previous month. The index reached the lowest level since early 2022.

Conditions and confidence remained broadly stable through mid-2023 but today's outcome indicates that growth in the fourth quarter is unlikely to improve from the weak outcome in the third quarter national accounts, NAB said.

Within conditions index, trading conditions fell 6 points to +13 and profitability was down 6 points to +6. Meanwhile, employment held steady at +8 index points.

The decline in business sentiment reflects falls in most industries including a sharp 16 points decline in retail.

"We will be closely watching to see if the weakness in confidence is sustained and whether a trend emerges in conditions, but for now it points to ongoing soft growth in Q4," said NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster.

Forward orders declined 3 points to -4, led by falls in construction and recreation & personal services. Stocks and exports also weakened in November. Despite a fall, capacity utilization remained high at 83.9 percent.

Price and cost growth accelerated in November. Labor cost growth improved to 2.2 percent in quarterly equivalent terms, and purchase cost growth increased to 2.5 percent.

Overall price growth rose to 1.2 percent with retail price growth up to 1.9 percent, data showed.