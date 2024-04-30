30.04.2024 03:46:46

Australia Private Sector Credit Adds 0.3% In March

(RTTNews) - Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.3 percent on month in March, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Tuesday - missing forecasts for 0.4 percent and down from 0.5 percent in February.

On a yearly basis, credit gained 5.1 percent.

Housing credit rose 0.4 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year, while personal credit gained 0.3 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year and business credit added 0.5 percent on month and 7.0 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.3 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year.

