Australia Private Sector Credit Climbs 0.5% In April

(RTTNews) - Total credit to the private sector in Australia was up 0.5 percent on month in April, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday - exceeding expectations for 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading following an upward revision from 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, total credit jumped 5.2 percent.

Housing credit rose 0.4 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year, while personal credit added 0.2 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year and business credit gained 0.6 percent on month and 6.8 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.4 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year.