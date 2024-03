Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release February figures for retail sales and private sector credit, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Retail sales are expected to rise 0.4 percent on month, easing from 1.1 percent in January. Credit is also seen higher by 0.4 percent on month, unchanged from the January reading.

Thailand will see February data for industrial production; in January, production was down 2.94 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Thursday for Nuzul Ak-Quran and will re-open on Friday.