Australia Retail Sales Ease 0.1% In December

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at A$36.991 billion.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 0.8 percent increase in November.

Individually, sales of clothing, other retailing and cafes were down on month, while food, household goods and sales from department stores were up.

On a yearly basis, sales were up 4.6 percent.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, retail sales were up 1.0 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year at A$105.820 billion.