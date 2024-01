Australia Retail Sales Gain 2.0% In November

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on month to A$36,511.8 million.

That beat forecasts for a gain on 1.2 percent following the downwardly revised 0.4 percent drop in October (originally -0.2 percent).

Individually, sales were up for food (0.4 percent), household goods (7.5 percent), clothing (2.7 percent), department store sales (4.2 percent), cafes and restaurants (0.4 percent) and other retailing (1.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, sales rose 2.2 percent.