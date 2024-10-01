Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
01.10.2024 03:44:35
Australia Retail Sales Jump 0.7% In August
(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$36.474billion.
That beat forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in July (originally flat).
On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 3.1 percent.
By industry, sales for food, clothing, department stores, other retailing and cafes and restaurants all were up, while sales of household goods slumped.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNaher Osten belastet: US-Börsen nach zurückhaltendem Handel marginal fester -- ATX schließt kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Börse in Honkong deutlich höher - Verluste in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch ohne große Ausschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. An den US-Börsen herrscht zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich uneinheitlich.