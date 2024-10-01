Australia Retail Sales Jump 0.7% In August

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$36.474billion.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in July (originally flat).

On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 3.1 percent.

By industry, sales for food, clothing, department stores, other retailing and cafes and restaurants all were up, while sales of household goods slumped.