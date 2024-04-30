Australia Retail Sales Slump 0.4% In March

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$35.663 billion.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in February.

Individually, sales for household goods, clothing, department store, other retailing and cafes all were down in March, while food retailing was up.

On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent.