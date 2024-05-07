Australia Retail Sales Slump 0.4% In March

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$35.663 billion.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in February.

Individually, sales were down for household goods, clothing, department stores, other sales and cafes, while food sales were up.

For the first quarter of 2024, retail sales volume sank 0.4 percent on quarter after rising 0.4 percent in the three months prior.