Australia Retail Sales Slump 2.7% In December

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$35.187 billion.

That missed expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.6 percent gain in November (originally 2.0 percent).

Individually, sales were down for household goods, clothing, department stores, other and cafes and restaurants; sales were barely higher for food.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 0.8 percent.