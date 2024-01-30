30.01.2024 02:42:07

Australia Retail Sales Slump 2.7% In December

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$35.187 billion.

That missed expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.6 percent gain in November (originally 2.0 percent).

Individually, sales were down for household goods, clothing, department stores, other and cafes and restaurants; sales were barely higher for food.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 0.8 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street letztendlich uneins -- ATX letztendlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Dienstag kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich knapp auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street ließ sich am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung ausmachen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen