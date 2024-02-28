Australia Total Construction Work Done Rises 0.7% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The value of total construction work done in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$65.440 billion.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in the previous three months.

Building work was down 1.1 percent on quarter at A$34.296 billion, while residential fell 5.2 percent to A$19.724 billion, non-residential climbed 5.0 percent to A$14.572 billion and engineering rose 2.7 percent to A$31.143 billion.

On a yearly basis, total construction work done was up 8.7 percent.