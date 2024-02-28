Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
28.02.2024 01:45:59
Australia Total Construction Work Done Rises 0.7% In Q4
(RTTNews) - The value of total construction work done in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$65.440 billion.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in the previous three months.
Building work was down 1.1 percent on quarter at A$34.296 billion, while residential fell 5.2 percent to A$19.724 billion, non-residential climbed 5.0 percent to A$14.572 billion and engineering rose 2.7 percent to A$31.143 billion.
On a yearly basis, total construction work done was up 8.7 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX zurückhaltend -- DAX wohl vor neuen Rekorden -- Asiens Märkte tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte verhalten in den Mittwochshandel starten, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein neues Rekordhoch zusteuern dürfte. Zur Wochenmitte geht es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten nach unten.